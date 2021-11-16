Celebration of Lights
Non-profit CEO sentenced to 4 years for tax fraud

The Department of Justice says Barry Rene Isaacs, 34, the CEO and President of the nonprofit...
The Department of Justice says Barry Rene Isaacs, 34, the CEO and President of the nonprofit of Hope 4 Change, used thousands of dollars for personal expenses instead of paying over payroll taxes to the IRS.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The founder, owner, CEO and president of a Cincinnati nonprofit was sentenced to four years in prison for using thousands of dollars for personal expenses instead of paying payroll taxes, according to the Department of Justice.

Barry Rene Isaacs, 35, used funds from Hope 4 Change to pay for clothing, massages, beauty care, travel and personal vehicles for him and his family, a news release from the DOJ states.

Hope 4 Change provided housing and care for adults with developmental disabilities, drug addiction problems, and mental disorders. The agency employed between 120 and 180 people in 2013 and 2014.

According to the indictment, Hope 4 Change withheld FICA taxes from its employees’ paychecks but did not pay employment taxes to the IRS for five quarters in late 2013 and 2014.

The DOJ says Isaacs is charged with five counts of willfully failing to pay over employment taxes, one count of obstructing justice, two counts of falsely representing a social security number and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Isaacs was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas on Jan. 30. He is currently in the Butler County Jail.

Teela Gilbert, 35, of Cincinnati, Hope 4 Change’s vice president, “student affairs” director and office manager has also been charged and pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the DOJ.

As part of his sentence, Isaacs was also ordered to pay approximately $246,000 in restitution to a company from which the co-defendants induced payments for false invoices.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

