Sharonville father convicted in infant son’s murder sentenced to life, with chance of parole

A jury convicted Joshua Mounts of murder on Nov. 1.
A jury convicted Joshua Mounts of murder on Nov. 1.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sharonville father convicted of murdering his 7-month-old son was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole in 15 years, a judge announced Tuesday.

On Nov. 1, a jury convicted Joshua Mounts, 30, of murder, court records show.

Mounts was caring for his son, Jayce, in January 2018 when the baby suffered a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to his head, Sharonville police announced at the time.

Mounts called 911 and said the boy was not breathing.

The death of Joshua Mounts's infant son was ruled a homicide.
The death of Joshua Mounts's infant son was ruled a homicide.(WXIX)

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known the infant was abused.

Jayce’s mother said she was not home at the time of the incident. A toxicology report and ensuing investigation led to the father.

Jayce died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

