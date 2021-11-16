Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Teen tased in school by a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy

By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy used a taser on a 16-year-old at Glass City Academy on Monroe St.

“I was in disbelief.”

The mother says she was shocked when she saw video of Lucas County Sheriff deputies taking down her son and tasing him.

“Instead of walking him to the office to find out or to walk him outside to see if my mom was there, instead he decides to put his hands on my son.”

The confrontation between the deputy and student started after the mom says he wouldn’t let her son leave for an early dismissal. The teen’s grandmother claims she called the school office numerous times but nobody answered. So she texted her grandson.

“The deputy that was there monitoring the classroom where there was no teacher present refused to let my son leave.”

According to school documents the deputy alleges the student hit him in the rib cage while leaving the room. The video we obtained never shows the student leaving the room. It appears to show the teen standing face to face with the deputy and the law enforcement officer thrusting his right arm outward to stop the student. He claims the teen was approaching him in an aggressive manner. The student’s mom says her son is on an IEP for emotional disturbance.

“Even if my son brushed the deputy’s arm, that to me is not assault. So I think there’s some confusion as to what amount of force do we justify in children.”

The deputies wrestled the teen onto the desk, got him onto the ground and tased him. His mom says the prongs were stuck in his back.

“The doctors even said that normally with a taser that they would be able to pull them out a lot of times but they actually had to dig them out.”

It’s Lucas County policy for a person tased to be checked out by doctors before booking them. Also sheriff deputies cannot tase anyone under 13 or over 70. This 16-year-old’s mother told me the deputies need more training.

“I especially do not feel deputies should be in schools and untrained in crisis intervention.”

She said the deputy should try to de-escalate the situation.

“I didn’t feel that amount of force is necessary for my son.”

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says this is not a department investigation. The school is handling the incident and the superintendent says he stands by the off-duty deputy’s police report. The teen is facing charges in juvenile court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
1 dead in fiery crash into Clermont County home
Dashcam video from Forest Park police shows a driver going the wrongway on the road before...
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas

Latest News

An offer is being rewarded for any information on the arson.
$5K reward offered for information on Adams County arson
A jury convicted Joshua Mounts of murder on Nov. 1.
Sharonville father convicted in infant son’s murder sentenced to life, with chance of parole
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac swears Brian Norris into the rank of captain at the...
Cincinnati police promote black captain after judge refuses to block it
Dance therapy has been shown to improve patients’ motor function and well-being.
Cincinnati Ballet offers specialized classes for people with Parkinson’s
Treonte Perrin
Covington road rage shooting suspect under arrest, police say