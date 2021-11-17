1 ejected in Paddock Road crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was ejected from a vehicle and became trapped under another in a crash in Bond Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 4700 block of Paddock Road in Bond Hill just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

Three people in all, including the one ejected, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The person who was ejected has serious injuries, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

