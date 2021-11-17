Celebration of Lights
All Kentucky adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Anyone 18 and older is now eligible to receive their booster.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - All Kentucky adults are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster under an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday.

Those who were administered the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can get the booster six months after their second dose.

Anyone who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson can receive their booster two months after getting the vaccine.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Gov. Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

Beshear’s executive order allowing anyone 18 and older to get the booster comes before the Food and Drug Administration has made its recommendation.

According to the Associated Press, the FDA panel is expected to give the go-ahead for Pfizer’s booster application this week.

The CDC’s official recommendation could then follow, the AP reports.

Kentucky is the sixth state to expand booster eligibility already.

