Augusta mayor arrested, charged with OVI

AUGUSTA, Ky. (WXIX) - Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor was arrested and charged with OVI early Sunday morning, according to the Mason County Regional Detention Center.

The 72-year-old was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a stop sign.

According to his traffic citation, Taylor failed to stop at two intersections on Nerva Drive. Once pulled over, the officer said Taylor “mentioned he was sorry and did not realize he had disregarded to the stop signs.”

The citation states the officer noticed Taylor appeared to be sweating and his eyes were bloodshot.

When asked if he had consumed any alcohol he said he had “2 beers.”

The officer said he detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage and administered field sobriety tests where he had a difficult time following instructions, according to the citation.

Taylor submitted to a breathalyzer and tested with a blood-alcohol level of .103.

He was released from the Mason County Regional Detention Center on his own recognizance.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

He was elected to the mayor’s office in 2018.

