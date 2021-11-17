Bearcats remain outside of College Football Playoff top 4

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0) are ranked fifth—the same as last week—in the third official College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.

CFP Rankings Top 10:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-1)

3. Oregon (9-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

6. Michigan (9-1)

7. Michigan State (9-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

Here are the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 13.



Where does your team rank?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/WvnSQIXDft — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 17, 2021

