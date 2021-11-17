Celebration of Lights
Bearcats remain outside of College Football Playoff top 4

The new rankings are the third of the college football season.
UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC...
UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC Bearcats and South Florida game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. UC lead the game at 24-7 by halftime.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0) are ranked fifth—the same as last week—in the third official College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.

CFP Rankings Top 10:

  • 1. Georgia (10-0)
  • 2. Alabama (9-1)
  • 3. Oregon (9-1)
  • 4. Ohio State (8-1)
  • 5. Cincinnati (10-0)
  • 6. Michigan (9-1)
  • 7. Michigan State (9-1)
  • 8. Notre Dame (9-1)
  • 9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
  • 10. Wake Forest (9-1)

