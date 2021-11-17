Bearcats remain outside of College Football Playoff top 4
The new rankings are the third of the college football season.
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0) are ranked fifth—the same as last week—in the third official College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.
CFP Rankings Top 10:
- 1. Georgia (10-0)
- 2. Alabama (9-1)
- 3. Oregon (9-1)
- 4. Ohio State (8-1)
- 5. Cincinnati (10-0)
- 6. Michigan (9-1)
- 7. Michigan State (9-1)
- 8. Notre Dame (9-1)
- 9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
- 10. Wake Forest (9-1)
