Black Music Walk of Fame inductees get stars at CVG

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame inductees will now have stars on display at CVG for all travelers to see.

The first four inductees to get the stars are Bootsy Collins, Otis Williams, Isley Brothers and Charles Fold.

Bootsy Collins was in attendance for the Wednesday dedication.

“Thank you for this tremendous accolade.” Bootsy Collins said. “I mean, I don’t even know how to accept it, other than to accept it for working for the people.”

The Black Music Walk of Fame is scheduled to open in July 2022 in front of the ICON Music Center just in time for the Cincinnati Music Festival.

