Cincinnati woman creates dress bearing faces of the dead, including her son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A clothing line to showcase pictures of shooting victims? It’s how one woman is drawing attention to the issue of gun violence in the Tri-State.

Cindy Shields’ first creation is a two-piece dress that she sees as both a conversation starter and a memorial.

Among the faces sewn into it is one that belongs to her son. His is far from the only one. The dress is a panoply; more than a dozen faces gaze out.

“It’s to help our city remember the loved ones that we lost,” Cindy said. “Once they start seeing people, whoever they are with will start asking questions.”

Cindy spends a minute pointing out the victims. She recites where they were shot and describes what is known of the circumstances.

Then she comes to the man she calls “Monty”—Le’Monte Shields.

“Here we have my son, my son here,” Cindy said, “and his cousin. They were first cousins, and he was murdered three months before my son was murdered.”

Le’Monte was shot to death in the early morning hours of July 10, 2019 in the City Heights housing complex of Covington.

Cindy previously said her son got into a dispute with someone and that that person called in another man, Kermanuel Rice, to handle it. Rice was indicted in September 2019.

Cindy remembers Le’Monte was a talented young man who loved to cook and act.

“This dress, it doesn’t make it easier,” she said. “It’s always hard for me to see his face, whether my family is sharing it on social media or even around the house. Sometimes I can’t sit in the living room because it’s hard for me to see his face.”

But that, Cindy says, is just the point. The dress is confrontational. Those who see it are invited to confront gun violence, not in the remoteness of a newspaper headline, but as something worn—and enduring.

“I just hope that when people see my outfit, whether I’m community speaking or I’m shopping, they recognize that we need to make a change,” she said.

Cindy is planning to add to her clothing line with pants and jackets sometime in the future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.