Coroner: Woman dies from injuries in Colerain Township crash last month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman died early Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a Colerain Township crash last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Peggy Timmers of Hamilton was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She underwent treatment at the hospital since the Oct. 30 crash at West Kemper Road at Bank Road, according to the coroner’s office.

A Colerain Township police spokesman said he is gathering more information about this case for us.

