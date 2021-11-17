Coroner: Woman dies from injuries in Colerain Township crash last month
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman died early Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a Colerain Township crash last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Peggy Timmers of Hamilton was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
She underwent treatment at the hospital since the Oct. 30 crash at West Kemper Road at Bank Road, according to the coroner’s office.
A Colerain Township police spokesman said he is gathering more information about this case for us.
