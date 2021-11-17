Celebration of Lights
Coroner: Woman dies from injuries in Colerain Township crash last month

A 59-year-old Hamilton woman died early Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a crash last...
A 59-year-old Hamilton woman died early Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a crash last month in Colerain Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman died early Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a Colerain Township crash last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Peggy Timmers of Hamilton was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She underwent treatment at the hospital since the Oct. 30 crash at West Kemper Road at Bank Road, according to the coroner’s office.

A Colerain Township police spokesman said he is gathering more information about this case for us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

