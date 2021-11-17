Celebration of Lights
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say

A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early Wednesday, Hamilton police say.
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early Wednesday, Hamilton police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 33-year-old driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County early Wednesday, a Hamilton police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene on Tylersville Road at Mourning Dove Lane, just west of Ohio Bypass 4, in Hamilton just before 3 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Tylersville Road is closed until further notice from Hamilton Enterprise Park Drive to Mourning Dove Lane, said Officer Richard Burkhardt, the police spokesman.

Detour around the area by taking Bypass 4 to Hamilton-Mason Road.

Police and fire crews were called to the crash shortly after 2 a.m.

A vehicle struck and downed a utility pole, and wires were down on the vehicle, according to dispatchers.

Officer Burkhardt said the driver was the only person in the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

