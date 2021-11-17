Fatal crash in Butler County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is dead in a Butler County crash early Wednesday, Hamilton police say.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene on Tylersville Road at Mourning Dove Lane in Hamilton just before 3 a.m.

Tylersville Road is closed this morning until further notice from Hamilton Enterprise Park Drive to Gateway Avenue.

Police and fire crews were called to the crash shortly after 2 a.m.

A vehicle struck and downed a utility pole, and wires were down on the vehicle, according to dispatchers.

Officer Richard Burkhardt, the police spokesman, said the crash involved only one vehicle.

The cause remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.