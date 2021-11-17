Celebration of Lights
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund for Thanksgiving meal distribution

Holiday Food Distribution at the Freestore Foodbank
Holiday Food Distribution at the Freestore Foodbank(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank has teamed up with the Reds Community Fund for the second year to hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Distribution.

The distribution will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy located at 2026 E. Seymour Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Holiday box meal items may include chicken/turkey, canned food vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings.

“This pandemic continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-thru distribution in partnership with the Reds, generous donors and volunteers is a way to make sure families can put food on the table at Thanksgiving,” President & CEO of the Freestore Foodbank Kurt Reiber said.

Also, throughout the entire month of November, the Liberty Street Market, at the Customer Connection Center 112 E. Liberty Street, each family can shop for thanksgiving items at the market once during the month.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

