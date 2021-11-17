Guns in Ohio: Lawmakers to vote on changes to relax training rules for schools, licensing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio House lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on two big gun bills that, if passed, would relax current requirements for training and permit requirements to carry concealed guns.

It also would allow teachers and other school staff with less than police-level training to carry guns on campus.

Voting is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

House Bill 99

Allows teachers to carry guns without the current required training hours for peace officers as long as they are qualified to carry a concealed handgun.

Lowers the current 700-hour plus training requirement to 20 hours including two hours of handgun training with specific maneuvers and then followed by four additional hours annually.

Hall’s House Bill 99 is opposed by teacher’s unions, the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio and gun-control groups.

The bill is not a mandate for every school district in Ohio, according to the lawmaker who is the primary sponsor of this legislation, Republican State Rep. Thomas Hall of Madison Township.

It’s designed so schools that can’t afford protection can use armed staff - and school districts have the option to increase training requirements.

This issue was just debated in recent years amid a lawsuit filed against the Madison school district over their policy permitting it.

The policy came after a student opened-fire in the Madison Junior-Senior School in 2016. Four people in all were hurt.

Madison’s school board approved a policy in 2018 that allowed armed staff as long as they had 24 hours training, including eight earned at a one-day class to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Ohio law allows school boards to decide whether to permit teachers and other staff to carry guns into school buildings

But state lawmakers have mandated previously that they be well-trained with 728 hours or 20 years peace officer’s experience.

A group of parents sued the district to try to halt the policy. They were represented by Gupta Wessler LLC of Columbus, Ohio and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

A Butler County judge upheld Madison’s policy, but the parents then turned to an appeals court, which overturned the lower court decision. The appeals court ordered the district to require more training hours.

From there, the district unsuccessfully took the case to the state’s top court.

House Bil 227

If passed into law, House Bill 227 would make a concealed weapons permit optional, including the mandatory eight hours of training, and eliminate the current requirement that people promptly notify police officers they are carrying a concealed weapon.

The primary sponsor of the bill is Republican lawmaker, Rep. Tom Brinkman of Mt. Lookout.

The other sponsor is a Republican from Delaware County, Rep. Kris Jordan of Ostrander.

“It’s our Second Amendment rights. Government is too restrictive. People deserve their rights,” Brinkman told FOX19 NOW earlier this month.

“One just needs to look at the gun violence in the city of Cincinnati. The politicians run around in the city of Cincinnati and say ‘oh, violent crime is down,’ but it seems there is a shooting every other night,” said Brinkman, who failed to win a seat on Cincinnati City Council during last week’s election.

“Law-abiding citizens need to be able to defend themselves. This levels that playing field. It’s not the guns that are the problem. It’s the bad people are using them with abandon.”

The Buckeye Firearms Association backs the effort and points out that 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

Gun control groups, however, such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups.

