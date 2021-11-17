Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A man accused of raping three people last year, including two transgender women, has now been found not guilty in all the incidents.

After a bench trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jennifer Branch on Tuesday found 31-year-old Adonas Hicks not guilty in alleged sexual assaults that happened Sept. 7, 2020, and Nov. 8, 2020, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Two months ago, Branch, after a separate bench trial, found Hicks not guilty in the Nov. 13, 2020 rape of a transgender woman at her home in Westwood.

Prosecutors had linked Hicks to all three attacks, the Enquirer reports. They said he used a gun each time and twice chose transgender women because they were less likely to report the attacks to police.

In the Sept. 7, 2020 incident, Hicks, a member of a local motorcycle club, was accused of picking up a woman on his motorcycle. Prosecutors said he forced her into a wooded area in Mount Airy and raped her at gunpoint.

Hicks’ attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said the woman was “not credible,” according to the Enquirer.

“Cross-examination of the alleged victim demonstrated that her story about being raped by force with a gun defied common sense and reason,” Bennett told The Enquirer.

The second transgender woman, who alleged being sexually assaulted on Nov. 8, 2020, on Bahama Terrace, did not show up to court.

Hicks had been held in jail since being charged in January. After Tuesday’s not guilty verdict, he was released, Bennett said.

“He is elated that he was acquitted of each and every charge and is now at home with his family,” Bennett said.

