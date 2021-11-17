Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Man charged with impersonating police officer in Warren County, OSP says

The man allegedly had a fake badge and flashing blue lights.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio man faces charges in Warren County after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer to shorten his drive.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Oct. 28 spotted Thomas Charles Williams, of Youngstown, driving on OH-73 just east of OH-48 near Springboro in Clearcreek Township.

The trooper noticed there were red and blue flashing lights in the grill of the sedan despite it being unmarked. OSP says the trooper considered the vehicle might have been that of an undercover officer’s but the temporary tags made that unlikely.

When the trooper approached the 44-year-old Williams, OSP says he saw a badge hanging around Williams’ neck. The badge was a fake from New York, according to OSP.

The trooper questioned Williams, who said he was a painter and shortly admitted that he was just trying to get to Columbus “fast,” OSP says.

Troopers believe this might not be the first time Williams has done what he’s accused of doing here.

Williams also has an active warrant out of New York, prosecutors say.

A Warren County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Williams on charges including impersonating a peace officer or private policeman and forgery.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Thomas Charles Williams
Thomas Charles Williams(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
Driver identified after SUV crashes into Clermont County home
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas
Dashcam video from Forest Park police shows a driver going the wrongway on the road before...
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle

Latest News

The dress a Cincinnati woman created to memorialize, and draw attention to, gun violence victims.
Cincinnati woman creates dress bearing faces of the dead, including her son
UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC...
Bearcats remain outside of College Football Playoff top 4
Bengals legend takes dozens of young students out for pizza, new shoes
Bengals legend takes dozens of young students out for pizza, new shoes
The attorney general for every state in the nation is pushing the federal government to stop...
Attorneys General looking to crack down on robocalls