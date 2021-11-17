Man charged with impersonating police officer in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio man faces charges in Warren County after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer to shorten his drive.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Oct. 28 spotted Thomas Charles Williams, of Youngstown, driving on OH-73 just east of OH-48 near Springboro in Clearcreek Township.

The trooper noticed there were red and blue flashing lights in the grill of the sedan despite it being unmarked. OSP says the trooper considered the vehicle might have been that of an undercover officer’s but the temporary tags made that unlikely.

When the trooper approached the 44-year-old Williams, OSP says he saw a badge hanging around Williams’ neck. The badge was a fake from New York, according to OSP.

The trooper questioned Williams, who said he was a painter and shortly admitted that he was just trying to get to Columbus “fast,” OSP says.

Troopers believe this might not be the first time Williams has done what he’s accused of doing here.

Williams also has an active warrant out of New York, prosecutors say.

A Warren County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Williams on charges including impersonating a peace officer or private policeman and forgery.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Thomas Charles Williams (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

