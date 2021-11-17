Miami University police investigating alleged rape on campus

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University police are investigating after a student said she was raped in a dorm room on Nov. 14.

The female student said the alleged rape happened around 2:30 a.m. in a residence hall room on Western Campus, police said in an alert message.

She said she met the male suspect earlier in the evening, according to the message.

No description of the suspect is available, university police said.

