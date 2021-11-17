Celebration of Lights
Miami University police investigating alleged rape on campus

The alleged sexual assault happened around 2:30 a.m.
The alleged sexual assault happened around 2:30 a.m.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University police are investigating after a student said she was raped in a dorm room on Nov. 14.

The female student said the alleged rape happened around 2:30 a.m. in a residence hall room on Western Campus, police said in an alert message.

She said she met the male suspect earlier in the evening, according to the message.

No description of the suspect is available, university police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

