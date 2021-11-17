Mild temps today, highs in the 60s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Enjoy the mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s today. A cold front is heading our way and that will bring showers this evening and potentially heavy downpours during the overnight.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain could be briefly heavy in spots for the entire morning commute, slowing traffic because of reduced visibility and wet roads. Rain ends before noon and during afternoon the sky clears.

Thursday morning’s rain will be followed by clearing during the day, a clear night and a sunny Friday. Saturday will be mostly sunny then Saturday night and Sunday clouds move back our way with showers back in the forecast Sunday.

Much colder air, blustery cold conditions arrive on Monday.

