Ohio Senate approves new congressional map

The state house will now have to vote on it to pass.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the Ohio State Senate voted 24-7 to approve the newly proposed congressional map.

The new map sees Ohio go from 16 to 15 congressional districts after the results of the most recent census show Ohio’s population growth was below the national average over the last decade.

The 16th congressional district is the one being eliminated.

The new map, proposed by State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), would become the newest map for the next four years if voted on by the house.

According to McColley, the proposal “boasts seven competitive districts — a significant improvement from the current districts.” McColley believes the new alignment would create six republican districts, two democratic districts, and seven toss-up districts.

Democrats who spoke during the vote strongly disagreed, saying that the new districts would silence democratic voices, only creating more republican strongholds.

Currently, 12 Republicans and four Democrats make up Ohio’s representation in Washington.

This newly proposed Congressional Map would see 15 congressional districts.
This newly proposed Congressional Map would see 15 congressional districts.(na)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

