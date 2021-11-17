Opportunity House at NKU to provide affordable housing for students

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - The Opportunity House will soon give college students in Northern Kentucky a new and affordable place to live.

The Opportunity House is being renovated through a partnership between Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the city of Highland Heights.

According to data provided by Brighton Center, there are 6,000 people ages 18 to 24 not working or enrolled in school in Northern Kentucky alone.

One of the biggest barriers is finding affordable housing for students.

“At the Brighton Center, we are a community-based organization, and our mission is all about creating an opportunity for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency,” explains Brighton Center Development Director Lauren Copeland, “And we do that through family support services, education, employment and leadership opportunities.”

Those living in Opportunity House will apply for a Section 8 voucher and the rent will be income-based.

The 16 units will be for adults ages 18 to 24 pursuing a degree in higher education.

The students will also have access to 47 programs offered by the Brighton Center to give them a better chance at success.

“NKU is all about being student-centered and regionally driven,” explains NKU Director of Special Events Krista Wiseman-Moore. “So, there’s students who come to us from all walks of life and different places in their life. So, the students that are going to be living here might have some different needs that this space will help them to be more successful as they pursue that education and complete their degree, which is what we’re really hoping for.”

Applications will be available soon and the project should be complete in time for the fall 2022 semester.

