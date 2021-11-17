Police investigate double shooting in Winton Hills
Nov. 17, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a double shooting in Winton Hills.
It was reported in the 800 block Dutch Colony Drive at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said a 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken to Univeristy of Hospital Medical Center in a private vehicle.
At the shooting scene, meanwhile, officers said they found a 24-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in his shoulder.
Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
District 5 police detectives are continuing to investigate.
No arrests were made.
