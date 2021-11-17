Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police investigate double shooting in Winton Hills

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a double shooting in Winton Hills.

It was reported in the 800 block Dutch Colony Drive at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken to Univeristy of Hospital Medical Center in a private vehicle.

At the shooting scene, meanwhile, officers said they found a 24-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in his shoulder.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

District 5 police detectives are continuing to investigate.

No arrests were made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
Driver identified after SUV crashes into Clermont County home
At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas
Middletown teachers gather to voice concerns after a teacher association accused the district...
Middletown school district, superintendent violated Ohio labor law, union says
A jury convicted Joshua Mounts of murder on Nov. 1.
Sharonville father convicted in infant son’s murder sentenced to life with chance of parole

Latest News

One person was ejected from a vehicle and became trapped under another car in a crash on...
1 ejected in Paddock Road crash, police say
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
Man charged with impersonating police officer in Warren County, OSP says
The dress a Cincinnati woman created to memorialize, and draw attention to, gun violence victims.
Cincinnati woman creates dress bearing faces of the dead, including her son