Police investigate double shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a double shooting in Winton Hills.

It was reported in the 800 block Dutch Colony Drive at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken to Univeristy of Hospital Medical Center in a private vehicle.

At the shooting scene, meanwhile, officers said they found a 24-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in his shoulder.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

District 5 police detectives are continuing to investigate.

No arrests were made.

Cincinnati Police are investigating a situation right now on Dutch Colony Dr. in Winton Hills. I’m working to find out what happened. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dgmfpiLhJi — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) November 17, 2021

