Police make murder arrest in Northside shooting that killed handyman

Antwan Morris died three days after police found him shot on Casey Drive.
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide investigation surrounding 34-year-old Antwan Morris, who was shot to death in Northside earlier this month.

Police previously named Arthur Smith, 34, as a suspect in the investigation, issuing an arrest warrant on a murder charge last week.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squar arrested Smith sometime Wednesday.

“Now justice will be served,” Kelly Morris, Atwan’s sister, said. “I can finally sleep knowing he is in custody. I haven’t slept in days because he’s been out enjoying life knowing my brother was murdered by him.”

Arthur Smith
Arthur Smith(Cincinnati Police Department)
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Casey Drive.

Officers found Morris with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died three days later.

He was a skilled handyman who had his own business. His family says he was at a woman’s residence in Northside changing her locks when he was shot.

“Some way, this man came, and he and my brother had an altercation, and he shot my brother in the stomach,” Kelly said.

Last Thursday, Morris’ family and friends held a vigil to honor and remember him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

