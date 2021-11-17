Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users...
FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long guarded its software in a walled garden that only Apple-approved technicians can unlock. The company said Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2021, it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and later some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools to be able to repair them.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software.

The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools for consumer repairs

The shift reflects a strengthening “right to repair” movement embraced by President Joe Biden and affecting everything from smartphones to cars and tractors. It’s a reaction to the infusion of software into more everyday products and the practices of manufacturers who have increasingly made those products difficult — and often expensive — to repair.

Apple is launching an online store for self-service repairs early next year that it says will have more than 200 individual parts and tools for making the most common repairs on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It will initially be focused on do-it-yourself fixes to screens, batteries and displays, which Apple previously resisted and cited concerns about safety, such as faulty battery replacements that can damage a device.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
Driver identified after SUV crashes into Clermont County home
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas
Middletown teachers gather to voice concerns after a teacher association accused the district...
Middletown school district, superintendent violated Ohio labor law, union says

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
The alleged sexual assault happened around 2:30 a.m.
Miami University police investigating alleged rape on campus
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
The man had been held in jail since being charged in January. After Tuesday’s not guilty...
Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges