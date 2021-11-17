Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Body camera from responding Blue Ash police officers shows the moments they discovered a 3-year-old girl in the back seat of a van as a man and woman nearly overdose in the front seats.

Joshua Estes and Jill Johnson were found sitting in their van at a gas station in Blue Ash, according to court documents.

Workers at the gas station called 911 when they noticed the van was sitting at the gas pumps for a very long time.

When officers arrived, they found Estes in the driver’s seat fading in and out of sleep, records show. Johnson was asleep in the passenger seat, the documents read.

While investigating the possible overdose, officers see a 3-year-old girl in the backseat, according to the court records.

The little girl had been in the van for at least two hours while Johnson and Estes were asleep in the running van, the documents read.

Estes admitted to having fentanyl and the officers also found Xanex and marijuana, the documents state.

Both Estes and Johnson were arrested by police for child endangering, records show.

Estes faces additional charges for operating a vehicle under the influence and driving on a suspended license, according to court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.