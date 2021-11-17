Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose

By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Body camera from responding Blue Ash police officers shows the moments they discovered a 3-year-old girl in the back seat of a van as a man and woman nearly overdose in the front seats.

Joshua Estes and Jill Johnson were found sitting in their van at a gas station in Blue Ash, according to court documents.

Workers at the gas station called 911 when they noticed the van was sitting at the gas pumps for a very long time.

When officers arrived, they found Estes in the driver’s seat fading in and out of sleep, records show. Johnson was asleep in the passenger seat, the documents read.

While investigating the possible overdose, officers see a 3-year-old girl in the backseat, according to the court records.

The little girl had been in the van for at least two hours while Johnson and Estes were asleep in the running van, the documents read.

Estes admitted to having fentanyl and the officers also found Xanex and marijuana, the documents state.

Both Estes and Johnson were arrested by police for child endangering, records show.

Estes faces additional charges for operating a vehicle under the influence and driving on a suspended license, according to court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
Driver identified after SUV crashes into Clermont County home
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas
Middletown teachers gather to voice concerns after a teacher association accused the district...
Middletown school district, superintendent violated Ohio labor law, union says

Latest News

Duke Energy is warning customers of an increase in scam attempts and gave tips on how to...
Just hang up: Duke Energy warns about utility scams on the rise
The alleged sexual assault happened around 2:30 a.m.
Miami University police investigating alleged rape on campus
The man had been held in jail since being charged in January. After Tuesday’s not guilty...
Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges
Rain Overnight
Evening Forecast Update - Rain on the Way