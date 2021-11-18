Celebration of Lights
Cool 40s today, dry through Saturday

By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain is out of here. The cold air has settled in. We will see some partial clearing during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight’s forecast calls for mostly clear conditions. Northwest winds flow will continue, allowing lows to drop into the chilly 20s Friday morning.

Friday will be sunny, but cool. The weekend starts sunny and dry. Clouds increase on Saturday afternoon with showers returning to the forecast on Sunday. Much colder air, blustery cold conditions arrive on Monday with a chance for snow showers.

