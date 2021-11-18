Cool 40s today, dry through Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain is out of here. The cold air has settled in. We will see some partial clearing during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight’s forecast calls for mostly clear conditions. Northwest winds flow will continue, allowing lows to drop into the chilly 20s Friday morning.

Friday will be sunny, but cool. The weekend starts sunny and dry. Clouds increase on Saturday afternoon with showers returning to the forecast on Sunday. Much colder air, blustery cold conditions arrive on Monday with a chance for snow showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.