CPS employee accused of stealing money from district

Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Public Schools employee has been charged for allegedly stealing money from the district, according to court documents.

Donnita Thomas was charged with theft in office and tampering with records.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said between July 2017 and June 2019 Thomas stole approximately $10,000.

Thomas was a lead clerk at Shroder High School.

According to the prosecutor’s office, part of her job responsibilities was to collect money for the school for things like cheerleading fees and sporting events, which she was taking money from.

Prosecutors also say she then falsified or destroyed records of what she allegedly did.

FOX19 NOW reached out to CPS for comment but have not heard back.

