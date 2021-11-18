Celebration of Lights
Driver killed in Butler County crash identified

A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early Wednesday, Hamilton police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed in a single-vehicle Butler County crash early Wednesday has been identified.

Treye Smith, 33, of Hamilton, died at the scene of the crash in the 3100 block of Tylersville Road around 3:45 a.m., according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Smith’s SUV hit a utility pole and knocked it down, which caused wires to fall on the vehicle, according to dispatchers.

Smith was the only person in the SUV, Officer Richard Burkhardt said.

The coroner ruled Smith’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Tylersville Road was shut down all Wednesday morning as Duke Energy crews put up a new utility pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

