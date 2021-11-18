Celebration of Lights
Driver sustains serious injuries after being ejected from car in Bond Hill crash

One person was ejected from a vehicle and became trapped under another car in a crash on...
One person was ejected from a vehicle and became trapped under another car in a crash on Paddock Road overnight, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a serious crash where one driver was ejected from his vehicle in Bond Hill late Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say, Antonio Armstrong, 41, did not yield to oncoming traffic as he turned on to West State Route 562 from Paddock Road.

Armstrong’s Mazda 5 was hit by an oncoming Ford F-150 being driven by 46-year-old Edmond Parson II, according to CPD.

Armstrong, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Mazda, police said.

A third vehicle, driven by Jason Johnson, 44, was going south on Paddock Road and hit the F-150 as a result of the initial crash, CPD said.

Armstrong sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

CPD did not say if Parson or Johnson were injured.

Police said they have not determined if impairment or excessive speed are factors in the crash.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Call 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

