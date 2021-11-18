First Alert Weather: Heavy rain for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with rain that could be heavy at times during the morning commute.

Rain is falling across the Tri-State right now with wet roads all over.

Watch for traffic delays.

The rain will end before noon, and skies will begin to clear this afternoon, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

A cold front pushed in overnight, sending temperatures from the 60s into the low 40s.

The high is only expected to reach the mid-to-upper 40s by 4 p.m, according to Marzullo.

The low tonight will plunge to 27 degrees.

The sun will return full force Friday and Saturday before clouds and rain chances return Sunday.

Mondy will likely see the arrival of colder, blustery conditions with snow showers possible.

