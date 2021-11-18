Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Rain could impact morning commute

The rain will likely slow traffic due to reduced visibility and wet roads.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain could be heavy in spots for the duration of the morning commute, slowing traffic because of reduced visibility and wet roads.

The precipitation is expected to end before noon. The sky should clear up throughout the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will stay in the 60s. A cold front will arrive in the region by early morning, dropping temps into the low 40s.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

Thursday evening should be clear, and Friday should be sunny.

Mondy will likely see the arrival of colder, blustery conditions with snow showers possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
Driver identified after SUV crashes into Clermont County home
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas
Bengals legend takes dozens of young students out for pizza, new shoes
Bengals legend takes dozens of young students out for pizza, new shoes

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Thursday: First Alert Weather Day
logo
Mild temps today, highs in the 60s
Frank Marzullo
Wednesday Warm Up, Temps Fall Thursday
First Alert Weather Thursday: Rain during the morning commute
First Alert Weather Thursday: Rain during the morning commute