First Alert Weather: Rain could impact morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain could be heavy in spots for the duration of the morning commute, slowing traffic because of reduced visibility and wet roads.

The precipitation is expected to end before noon. The sky should clear up throughout the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will stay in the 60s. A cold front will arrive in the region by early morning, dropping temps into the low 40s.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

Thursday evening should be clear, and Friday should be sunny.

Mondy will likely see the arrival of colder, blustery conditions with snow showers possible.

