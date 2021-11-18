Celebration of Lights
First Vax-2-School drawing deadline is Sunday

Ohio's Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.
Ohio's Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The deadline to register for the first drawing of Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship sweepstakes is Sunday, Nov. 21.

Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of 150 scholarships worth $10,000 or one of five $100,000 scholarships to attend any Ohio college, university, trade school or career program.

The deadlines are as follows:

  • Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.
  • Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

Awards will be deposited in Ohio 529 College Advantage savings plans.

Winners will be announced Nov. 29 – Dec. 3.

Those eligible can enter online or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

