Forest Park man accused of secretly recording teenager in apartment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Forest Park man is accused of secretly recording a teenager while she was naked.

Melvin Samayoa-Hernandez, 33, now faces five counts of pandering obscenity involving children.

Forest Park Police believe Hernandez hid a video recording device in an apartment to secretly record a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents show the device captured video of the teenager fully undressing three different times. Police believe the victim had no idea she was being recorded.

Police say another person found the video footage on Hernandez’s cell phone and turned it over to police.

Investigators say Hernandez’s face was caught on camera as he was setting up the hidden device.

According to court records, Hernandez was arraigned Wednesday. His case goes before a grand jury Nov. 29.

He is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

