Hamilton Co. stadium tax rollback could be smaller than promised in 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County property owners will get some money back this year in the form of a tax rollback, but it won’t be as large as initially promised.

The rebate follows from the county’s 1996 stadium deal, when voters passed a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the construction of Great American Ball Park and Paul Brown Stadium in the development that would become The Banks.

Part of the initial deal with voters entailed a rebate to the tune of 30 percent of the revenue generated by the riverfront sales tax.

The county honored that amount for much of the early life of the deal while sales tax revenues held with projections, according to County Administrator Jeff Alutto. But economic uncertainty and the Great Recession meant the county was able to give the full rollback just twice since 2012.

Hamilton County property owners will likely have to settle for 10 percent in 2022. That’s $28 per $100,000 in home value.

The riverfront sales tax money must satisfy several county obligations before a rollback can be considered. Those obligations include debt service, payments in lieu of taxes to Cincinnati Public Schools, stadium operations and stadium maintenance and capital repairs.

The county has brought in an average of $90 million through sales taxes in recent years, though a countrywide rise in spending during the pandemic boosted the county’s sales tax revenues to $135 million in 2021.

The two stadiums’ debt and operating expenses in 2022 are expected to be $69.7 million in total: $40.1 million for Paul Brown and $29.6 for Great American.

Capital repairs and maintenance will cost another $6 million for Paul Brown and $1.9 million for Great American.

That puts the total liability of the stadiums at $67.6 million next year.

At the same time, the county will have an end-2021 sales tax reserve fund of $43.1 million. The county has a general fund reserve of $1 million, and the budget is stabilized to such a degree that Moody’s this year upgraded the rating of its sales tax bonds from A1 to Aa3.

So, what gives?

The county doesn’t know whether consumers are going to keep spending. Spending could be the temporary result of economic stimulus. A drop in consumer spending isn’t just likely, it’s built into the county projections.

All the same, Commissioner Alicia Reece says she wants the board to consider a larger rollback, closer to the 30 percent figure.

“People need help right now,” she said. “Bills are due right now. [...] We want to be responsible, but we also want to be accountable to the taxpayers.”

She continued: “I’ve asked the administration, show me what 30 percent looks like. Show me. [...] Show me what’s the maximum we can do to help people right now, and then I’m going to make an intelligent decision. I am going to get the maximum that we can do to help the people.”

The Board of Commissioners will vote on the rollback Dec. 2.

