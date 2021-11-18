Hamilton County man accused of indecent exposure at public library

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cheviot man is accused of touching himself inappropriately at a library while staring at a young girl.

Court documents say it happened on Oct. 30 at a newspaper stand near the entrance of the Green Township public library.

Robert Hayes, 34, was allegedly staring at a 12-year-old girl and her mother while touching himself.

The mother immediately told library staff.

Lisa Hamrick has been a librarian in Hamilton County for more than 30 years. She says it’s the first time she’s heard of this happening.

“We may not have seen this,” she said, “but we did then react appropriately and we took care of the situation for them.”

Hayes was asked to leave immediately, and he did.

He’s now facing two felony charges of indecent exposure. Normally that’s a misdemeanor, but prosecutors say his record of previous crimes prompted them to graduate the charge.

Records show Hayes pleaded guilty and served jail time twice previously for indecent exposure. One incident happened in 2016, the other in 2020.

Hamrick says she feels for the 12-year-old and her mother.

“You want to comfort the parent and the daughter, and you want them to come back, and you want all the other families to make sure that they know we’re watching out and we’re keeping an eye on things,” she said.

Hayes faces a year of prison time if convicted. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

