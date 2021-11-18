How you can see the partial lunar eclipse Friday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After midnight, the Sun, Earth, and Moon align and will give us a partial lunar eclipse.

The Moon probably won’t turn blood red like other lunar eclipses, but it is still one of the greatest shows and it will be visible across the entire United States.

The eclipse will begin when the shadow of the Earth makes its first appearance on the moon Friday morning at 2:18 a.m. Eastern Time.

Then the darkness will slowly cover more of the moon until 4:02 a.m. when 97.4% of the lunar surface will be dimmed.

According to the Cincinnati Observatory, although not technically a total lunar eclipse, you may still see some colorful shades of gray and hints of pink along the darkest portions of the moon that is deepest in the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will end when the Earth’s shadow finally leaves the lunar surface at 5:47 a.m.

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible early Friday morning. (WRDW)

If you miss it - the next lunar eclipse will be May 15, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.