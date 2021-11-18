Incoming Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to announce vice mayor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval is scheduled to announce the city’s next vice mayor at a news conference Thursday.

It will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Rockdale Academy in Avondale.

According to the city’s charter, the mayor selects the vice mayor from Cincinnati’s 9 elected council members.

The vice mayor steps in when the mayor cannot perform his duties.

Pureval, who won 66% of the vote in the election earlier this month, named his transition team earlier this week as he prepares to take office in January.

