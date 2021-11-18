Celebration of Lights
Incoming Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to announce vice mayor

Incoming Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval
Incoming Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval(Amanda Rossman, The Enquirer)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval is scheduled to announce the city’s next vice mayor at a news conference Thursday.

It will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Rockdale Academy in Avondale.

According to the city’s charter, the mayor selects the vice mayor from Cincinnati’s 9 elected council members.

The vice mayor steps in when the mayor cannot perform his duties.

Pureval, who won 66% of the vote in the election earlier this month, named his transition team earlier this week as he prepares to take office in January.

FOX19 NOW will cover the announcement and update this story throughout the day.

