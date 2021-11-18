Celebration of Lights
Knoxville man arrested for ‘flipping off Jesus’ in church

A Knoxville man is facing charges after causing disturbances in a church Sunday.
Anthony Beiler
Anthony Beiler(KPD)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges after causing disturbances in a church Sunday.

Officers responded to First Baptist Concord Church around 11 a.m. where they found Anthony Beiler, 23, “cursing and flipping off Jesus and causing other parishioners to become afraid,” an incident report said. Beiler had to be forcibly removed from the church by responding officers, the report said.

Beiler was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

