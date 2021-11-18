Knoxville man arrested for ‘flipping off Jesus’ in church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges after causing disturbances in a church Sunday.

Officers responded to First Baptist Concord Church around 11 a.m. where they found Anthony Beiler, 23, “cursing and flipping off Jesus and causing other parishioners to become afraid,” an incident report said. Beiler had to be forcibly removed from the church by responding officers, the report said.

Beiler was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

