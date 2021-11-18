Man armed with pickaxe forces victim to ATM, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Wednesday after breaking into a home armed with a pickaxe and forcing a victim to an ATM, according to court documents.

Court documents state Trevor Stigall broke into a home in the 8000 block of Hamilton Avenue armed with a large pickaxe and took food from the residence. He then left and returned 15 minutes later demanding the victim to give him money.

Stigall forced the victim to an ATM in the 7900 block of Hamilton Avenue and made the victim withdraw money. He took $20 obtained from the ATM and left the scene, according to court documents.

Mt. Healthy police said a description of Stigall was given and officers in the area found him in the vicinity of the incident. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was visibly shaken but unharmed, according to police.

The court documents show the victim had a temporary protection order against Stigall.

Stigall is charged with robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and violating a protection order.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

