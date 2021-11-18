Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Man armed with pickaxe forces victim to ATM, court docs say

Trevor Stigall
Trevor Stigall(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Wednesday after breaking into a home armed with a pickaxe and forcing a victim to an ATM, according to court documents.

Court documents state Trevor Stigall broke into a home in the 8000 block of Hamilton Avenue armed with a large pickaxe and took food from the residence. He then left and returned 15 minutes later demanding the victim to give him money.

Stigall forced the victim to an ATM in the 7900 block of Hamilton Avenue and made the victim withdraw money. He took $20 obtained from the ATM and left the scene, according to court documents.

Mt. Healthy police said a description of Stigall was given and officers in the area found him in the vicinity of the incident. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was visibly shaken but unharmed, according to police.

The court documents show the victim had a temporary protection order against Stigall.

Stigall is charged with robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and violating a protection order.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Police make murder arrest in Northside shooting that killed handyman
A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England,...
Coming Soon: Ohio’s first Amazon store planned for Kenwood Towne Center

Latest News

Gun hunting season will kick off in Ohio this weekend.
Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons kick off this weekend
It will be best seen at 4 a.m. on Friday.
How you can see the partial lunar eclipse Friday morning
Incoming Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval
Incoming Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announces vice mayor
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with rain that could be heavy at times during the morning...
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain for morning commute