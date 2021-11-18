Celebration of Lights
Mercy Health holds open house for sports performance centers at TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium.
TQL Stadium.(TQL Stadium Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mercy Health held an open house event at TQL Stadium in the West End on Wednesday.

At the open house were Mercy Health physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers who can provide care to patients at the stadium.

Two Mercy Health centers for excellence in sports medicine, sports performance and rehabilitation and orthopaedics are located in suites at the stadium.

Attendees visited the new human performance center, offering advanced sports performance, strengthening and conditioning programs, body composition assessments, education and nutrition services, injury prevention programs and performance assessments.

To make an appointment at either Mercy Health center for excellence, call 513.598.2265.

