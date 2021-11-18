Celebration of Lights
Oakland County providing free Narcan to release inmates with new vending machine

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Inmates leaving the Oakland County Jail now have access to free doses of Narcan.

The jail has installed a vending machine near the discharge area to dispense Narcan kits at no charge. Inmates can keep the kits for personal use or give it to a family member to prevent a life-threatening opioid overdose.

Narcan reverses the effects of opioid drugs and can stop harmful overdoses in a matter of seconds.

“We have seen a significant increase in opioid deaths and instances where law enforcement is called on during a crisis,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This is a nationwide crisis as it was just announced we have hit an all-time high in overdose deaths in the last 12 months. This is everyone’s problem. This program gives us one more tool to help our residents.”

Oakland County is among the first in the state to install a free Narcan vending machine thanks to a grant. The kits, which normally cost $75 apiece, are provided at no charge to inmates through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Bouchard said a similar program in Los Angeles helped distribute 30,000 Narcan doses from jails in 2020.

Oakland County say 255 deaths related to drugs and 211 of those involved opioids. Bouchard said his deputies have administered Narcan to overdose patients seven times in the past two weeks and 124 times in 2021, saving the patient in all but eight cases.

