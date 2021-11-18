Celebration of Lights
Ohio lawmakers approve new congressional map

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers approved a new congressional map Thursday in a 55-36 vote.

The bill now heads to Gov. DeWine’s desk for final approval.

The new map would favor Republican candidates and could make make for a more difficult re-election run for Rep. March Kaptur, who currently represents Ohio’s 9th congressional district. The new legislative lines would last for four years because it did not have bipartisan support.

Critics have called the map an attempt at gerrymandering. The maps are expected to face legal challenges.

Democratic House Minority Leader, Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, urged Gov. DeWine to veto the bill in a letter on Thursday, arguing the bill violates the Ohio constitution.

Republican lawmakers argued the newly-drawn districts are fair as most cities are kept whole.

Read more about S.B. 258 here.

The Ohio Senate approves a new congressional map and sends it to the House for a vote as early...
