Police K9 recovering after being attacked by ‘stray’ dog in Avondale

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police K9 is recovering after being attacked by another dog attacked Wednesday in Avondale.

An officer and his K9, Ciaran, were in the 3700 block of Reading Road assisting on a call around 6 p.m. when police said a “stray” dog attacked.

The officer shot the stray dog to protect the police K9, according to CPD.

Ciaran was taken to the veterinarian with minor injuries.

CPD posted a get well soon video on Thursday for Ciaran, saying the K9 is okay.

FOX19 NOW was contacted Thursday by someone claiming the dog that was shot is not a stray and belongs to them.

The dog who was shot has died, the owner said.

FOX19 NOW is working on finding out more, and this story will be updated later Thursday.

