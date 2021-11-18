Celebration of Lights
Police searching for suspect who carjacked 88-year-old woman in broad daylight

It happened outside the Walmart in Forest Park, police say.
The suspect accused of carjacking an 88-year-old woman outside a Walmart in Forest Park.
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An 88-year-old woman is recovering after being injured in a carjacking at the Forest Park Walmart.

It happened in broad daylight, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape says the man threw the 88-year-old woman to the ground and nearly hit her as he drove away.

“She put her groceries in the trunk, closed it, parked the cart, and when she got back to her car, she opened the car door and an unknown suspect ran up on her, threw her to the ground, got into the car and drove off,” Pape said.

Pape says the suspect got into a crash moments later at the intersection of Winton and Smiley Roads, then took off. Police were able to get the woman her car back.

“Obviously, he spotted what he believed to be the perfect victim. She’s 88-years-old. She’s using the cart as support in walking. She uses the cart as support in going back to the car. And he took advantage of that and assaulted her.”

Pape says the 88-year-old woman is also a cancer survivor.

“So she’s a tough lady, but obviously she’s a little shaken up over this,” he said.

Police say they’ve found the car but not the suspect. Now they’re asking for the public’s help finding him.

Pape believes the suspect is experiencing homelessness.

“He’s thoroughly layered,” Pape said. “So, in some pictures, he looks like a heavy-set person, but we don’t believe that’s the case.”

Pape says the suspect injured the woman.

“She has a shoulder injury,” he said. “She has to go to an orthopedic surgeon.”

Pape tells us the suspect is around 5′10″ and was last seen wearing a blue coat and red hat.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call Forest Park police

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

