St. Vincent De Paul’s first winter coat distribution taking place this weekend

This is the first of three coat distribution events.
This is the first of three coat distribution events.(source: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As temperatures are predicted to dip into the 20s this weekend, St. Vincent de Paul will host the first of its three winter coat distributions.

Anyone in need of a coat can attend the distribution on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elder High School’s Schaeper Center.

There is a limit of one coat per person.

St. Vincent de Paul says in order to receive a coat, you must bring a photo ID and verification of any children not present. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

“A warm, well-fitting coat is so often luxury that is taken for granted. We are grateful to our coat donors, our partners, and the many local businesses that are collecting winter coats to help us meet this critical need,” Executive Director for St. Vincent Paul said.

In total, St. Vincent de Paul aims to distribute 4,000 coats to neighbors throughout the winter months.

Donations of new and gently used coats are being collected at more than 100 locations throughout Greater Cincinnati, including:

  • Any St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store & Donation Center location
  • Any Union Savings Bank or Guardian Savings Bank
  • Any local Sibcy Cline office
  • Findlay Market

For a complete list of participating drop-off locations, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

