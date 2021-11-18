Celebration of Lights
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation releases new pictures in 3-year-old kidnapping case

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TENNESSEE (WFIE) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new pictures of 3-year-old Noah Clare, Jacob Clare and Amber Clare Wednesday night.

The pictures show Noah Clare believed to be accompanied by Jacob Clare and Amber Clare.

Noah, Amber and Jacob Clare
Noah, Amber and Jacob Clare(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Noah, Amber and Jacob Clare
Noah, Amber and Jacob Clare(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

They say the pictures were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11.

They also say this is the first time since their disappearance that they’ve been able to place Amber Clare with Jacob.

On Tuesday, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Jacob is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference charges in Tennessee. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky for kidnapping and custodial interference charges.

