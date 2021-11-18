Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Xavier to lift indoor mask mandate on high vaccination numbers

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University will lift its indoor mask mandate.

Starting Dec. 1, masks will no longer be required inside university buildings for vaccinated people.

“As a campus community, our students, faculty and staff have done an excellent job to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus,” said Jeff Coleman, chair of Xavier’s COVID-19 Task Force.

As of Thursday, according to a university spokesperson, 92 percent of students and 93 percent of staff are vaccinated.

Students and staff have until Jan. 3, 2022 to be fully vaccinated.

Students with an approved medical or relgious exemption can submit proof of regular negative COVID-19 tests.

Masks are still required for unvaccinated people.

The spokesperson claims that on no day in the last month has it seen more than 10 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Xavier has also experienced “very low transmission rates” and low testing positivity rates, the spokesperson says.

More information, including community vaccination rates, is available through the University’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Police make murder arrest in Northside shooting that killed handyman
A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England,...
Coming soon: Ohio’s first Amazon store planned for Kenwood Towne Center

Latest News

Ohio lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Ohio Republicans resurrect House bill weakening vaccine mandates
Ohio's Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.
First Vax-2-School drawing deadline is Sunday
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
Anyone 18 and older is now eligible to receive their booster.
All Kentucky adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters