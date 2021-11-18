Xavier to lift indoor mask mandate on high vaccination numbers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University will lift its indoor mask mandate.

Starting Dec. 1, masks will no longer be required inside university buildings for vaccinated people.

“As a campus community, our students, faculty and staff have done an excellent job to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus,” said Jeff Coleman, chair of Xavier’s COVID-19 Task Force.

As of Thursday, according to a university spokesperson, 92 percent of students and 93 percent of staff are vaccinated.

Students and staff have until Jan. 3, 2022 to be fully vaccinated.

Students with an approved medical or relgious exemption can submit proof of regular negative COVID-19 tests.

Masks are still required for unvaccinated people.

The spokesperson claims that on no day in the last month has it seen more than 10 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Xavier has also experienced “very low transmission rates” and low testing positivity rates, the spokesperson says.

More information, including community vaccination rates, is available through the University’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

