Cincinnati Children’s to hold first Sunday vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

Vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 are popping up to help kids get vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 are popping up to help kids get vaccinated.(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will hold its first Sunday vaccine clinic for kids 5- to 11-years-old on.

The clinic will be held at the Liberty Campus in Butler County.

Vaccinations will be administered for free to all, including older children and adults.

“With kids and families on the go with school, sports, and work during the week, we hope a Sunday option for COVID vaccines may meet a need in the Liberty community,” said Susan Wade-Murphy, RN, assistant vice president for Patient Services, who oversees the vaccination clinics at Cincinnati Children’s.

The medical center will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A clinic to administer a second dose will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at the same location.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

