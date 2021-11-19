Councilman-elect pushes for expansion of Streetcar project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A council member-elect is pushing for the expansion of a streetcar project in Cincinnati.

After Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this week, state and city leaders are debating which Cincinnati projects to focus on.

Cincinnati City Councilman-elect Reggie Harris has pushed for the Cincinnati Streetcar.

Harris spoke to FOX19 NOW about his vision for the streetcar project.

“The streetcar now covers a very narrow swath of the city and allows of mobility in a small section,” says Harris. “We want to think about the opportunity to connect neighborhoods that are really populus but otherwise geographically disconnected.”

The infrastructure legislation allocates $39 billion for public transit projects.

Since the Streetcar’s launch in 2016, there have been a number of challenges from faulty air compressors, broken ticket vending machines, continued track blockages and support from city hall.

One of the biggest complaints is limited access to the current route, which is just over 3 miles long through Downtown and OTR.

Harris says, “I think about the money we’re investing in the Western Hills Viaduct and what if we can use some of those federal dollars to connect the streetcar to the Westside where a huge majority of Cincinnatians live.”

As City Council considers expanding the streetcar, the question has arisen of whether or not the project will be worth the investment.

Harris says studies will still need to be done to determine the cost of the expansion and where the rails should be added.

He adds that improving transportation and access across the city is essential for a thriving city.

