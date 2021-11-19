Celebration of Lights
CPD to receive more than $6 million for community policing

The Department of Justice announced Friday the Cincinnati Police Department will receive grant...
The Department of Justice announced Friday the Cincinnati Police Department will receive grant funding for community policing.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Nov. 19, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Justice announced Friday the Cincinnati Police Department will receive more than $6 million in grant funding to hire law enforcement.

The grant is part of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, which is intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing, according to DOJ.

The Cincinnati Police Department was awarded $6.25 million to hire an additional 50 law enforcement officers.

Cincinnati is one of two agencies in the Southern District of Ohio to receive grant funding.

Whitehall Police Department will receive $750,000 for an additional six officers.

