Did you see the lunar eclipse?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sun, Earth, and Moon aligned early Friday, giving us an almost total lunar eclipse that was the longest in 580 years.

Locally, clouds shrouded the view the first few hours of the eclipse.

The eclipse began when the shadow of the Earth made its first appearance on the moon Friday morning at 2:18 a.m. Eastern Time.

Then, the darkness slowly covered more of the moon until 4:02 a.m. when 97.4% of the lunar surface dimmed.

According to the Cincinnati Observatory, although not technically a total lunar eclipse, you may still see some colorful shades of gray and hints of pink along the darkest portions of the moon that is deepest in the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse ended when the Earth’s shadow left the lunar surface at 5:47 a.m.

If you miss it - the next lunar eclipse will be May 15, 2022.

